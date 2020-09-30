Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The Scottish Championship will be the only SPFL division not to allow the use of five substitutes this season after clubs were asked to vote on the matter.

Premiership sides have been able to make five changes in this campaign.

Now, nine League One clubs and all 10 in League Two have approved a similar proposal as they prepare for a 17 October start to the term.

But only three second-tier clubs voted in favour, so Championship sides can only make three subs in any one game.

Promotion and relegation play-offs will also only have three substitutes per team after proposals to allow five failing to win enough support from clubs in the top two divisions.

A SPFL spokesman said "it is important that the clubs in each division decide issues such as this for themselves" given it is a members' organisation.

The SPFL board had already approved the use of up to five substitutes in League Cup and Challenge Cup ties.

Cup matches and play-offs will also allow one additional substitution to be made during extra time.