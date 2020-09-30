Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock are due to welcome Motherwell on Friday

Three "individuals" at Kilmarnock have tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently self-isolating.

The Scottish Premiership club said the trio would have NHS tests on Wednesday and stressed that preparations continue for Friday's visit of Motherwell.

Kilmarnock added that "further scheduled testing" of players and staff would be carried out on Thursday.

They become the sixth of 12 Scottish Premiership club to confirm positive test results.

Although some have subsequently returned negative results following further testing, Motherwell, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Hamilton Academical and Hibernian have all had either players or staff forced to self-isolate.

