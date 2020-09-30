Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Odsonne Edouard trained with his team-mates at Celtic Park on Wednesday

Europa League play-off round: FK Sarajevo v Celtic Venue: Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica Date: Thursday, 1 Oct Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic do not want to lose any players regardless of the outcome of Thursday's Europa League play-off with FK Sarajevo, says manager Neil Lennon.

Odsonne Edouard, Kristoffer Ajer and Ryan Christie have been linked with moves away from the Scottish champions.

The extended summer transfer window closes on Monday and Lennon hopes to "add one" to his squad.

"Basically we want the week to end as quickly as possible. We want to keep all the players," he said.

"If we can add one, great, if we can't I'm still very happy with the bunch of players we've got.

"They will get better now things will settle down, there will be a lot more focus on our season after that.

"The club are quite strong on that we want to keep all our assets and that will be the case regardless of the result."

Winger James Forrest has been ruled out until mid-October, meaning he will miss Scotland's upcoming matches.

Lennon is concerned about what impact the international fixtures will have on his squad.

"It's not just the Scottish boys, all the international boys going away could be involved in three games, they could play on the Wednesday, travel home, then have a game on the Saturday," Lennon explained.