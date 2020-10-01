Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

graphic

Amy Irons' unbeaten Sportscene Predictor run was brought to an unceremonious halt last weekend, but can she put things right?

This week BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Scotland striker Billy Dodds in forecasting the scores of Friday's four Scottish Premiership fixtures and Sunday's two matches.

Amy Irons v The Pundits
Scottish Premiership - week 10
AmyBilly
Aberdeen v St Mirren2-12-0
Dundee United v Livingston1-01-1
Hibernian v Hamilton Acad2-03-1
Kilmarnock v Motherwell2-21-1
St Johnstone v Celtic1-21-3
Rangers v Ross County3-03-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Aberdeen v St Mirren (Fri, 19:45)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Billy's prediction: 2-0

Dundee United v Livingston (Fri, 19:45)

Graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Billy's prediction: 1-1

Hibernian v Hamilton Academical (Fri, 19:45)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Billy's prediction: 3-1

Kilmarnock v Motherwell (Fri, 19:45)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Billy's prediction: 1-1

St Johnstone v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Billy's prediction: 1-3

Rangers v Ross County (Sun, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 3-0

Billy's prediction: 3-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Andy Halliday90
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Leanne Crichton40
Chris Iwelumo40
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Total scores
Amy500
Pundits440
Amy v Pundits
P9W3D3L3

