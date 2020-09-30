Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Livingston have claimed "a bit of coup" after signing former Ipswich Town and Bristol City striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas on a one-year contract.

The Scottish Premiership club have an option to extend the 29-year-old's deal by a further year.

Emmanuel-Thomas last played for PTT Rayong, who folded after finishing 11th in the 2019 Thailand top flight.

"He's a number of years left playing top-level football," head of football operations David Martindale said.

"He has shown a tremendous desire to get back playing at the top level and we are very excited at what Jay can bring to the table."

Emmanuel-Thomas impressed on trial as Livingston searched for a replacement for Lyndon Dykes, who left for Queens Park Rangers in August.

"His link up play is fantastic and it will give us that much needed focal point up top that we have been missing since Lyndon moved on," Martindale added.

London-born Emmanuel-Thomas, capped by England up to under-19 level, had loan spells with Blackpool, Doncaster Rovers and Cardiff City before leaving Arsenal for Ipswich.

He was a regular starter in the Championship for the Suffolk side, then Bristol City, but after joining QPR in 2015, he found himself on loan to MK Dons and Gillingham, scoring 10 goals in 35 appearances for the League One side.

Having left QPR in summer 2018, Emmanuel-Thomas moved to Thailand, scoring once in 12 games.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.