Wigan Athletic: Administrators agree deal with Spain-based bidder
Last updated on .From the section Wigan
Wigan Athletic's administrators say they have reached an agreement with a bidder from Spain to purchase the financially troubled League One club.
The Latics entered administration in July and were subsequently relegated from the Championship after a mandatory 12-point deduction was enforced.
In the meantime, fans have raised nearly £700,000 to support the club.
The bidder, who is yet to be named, has paid a "substantial" deposit and will pay non-football creditors.
