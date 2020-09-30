Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan Athletic have been in administration since 1 July

Wigan Athletic's administrators say they have reached an agreement with a bidder from Spain to purchase the financially troubled League One club.

The Latics entered administration in July and were subsequently relegated from the Championship after a mandatory 12-point deduction was enforced.

In the meantime, fans have raised nearly £700,000 to support the club.

The bidder, who is yet to be named, has paid a "substantial" deposit and will pay non-football creditors.

More to follow.