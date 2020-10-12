UEFA Nations League - Group B4
FinlandFinland17:00R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland
Venue: Helsinki Olympic Stadium

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny calls on players to take their chance to impress

Stephen Kenny
Kenny had 13 players unavailable for Sunday's game against Wales

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says a lengthy list of injuries and unavailable players has provided a priceless opportunity for others to impress when his side meet Finland on Wednesday.

Two Republic players have tested positive for Covid-19 within the past five days while a further four are isolating having been identified as close contacts.

Kenny said that between coronavirus and injury, 13 players were unavailable for Sunday's draw against Wales in Dublin.

"Sometimes when players are missing it gives other players an opportunity that they may not have had," Kenny said.

"It's interesting to see what that brings."

The Republic are in Helsinki for their Nations League encounter (17:00 BST), hoping to secure their first win in Group B4.

It will be their third game in a week that has been heavily disrupted by Covid-19, with young talents Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah missing last Wednesday's Euro 2020 play-off defeat by Slovakia after being identified as close contacts of a backroom staff member who it was later discovered had had a false positive test.

John Egan, Callum Robinson, Callum O'Dowda and Alan Browne remain in isolation having been in close contact with the player that tested positive on Friday.

Aaron Connolly
Brighton winger Connolly is available for selection having missed last week's Euro 2020 play-off

Kenny said that the absences were frustrating, and pointed out that the definition of a close contact from the Republic's Health Service Executive (HSE) is stricter than other European countries.

"It's hard to believe that we lost two players for the play-off at such a late stage because of a false positive," reflected Kenny.

"If it was a Dutch player, for example, they wouldn't have had a problem because their rules are 1.5 metres distance.

"If it was a player in England they wouldn't have had a problem, but in Ireland the HSE rules are much more stringent than anywhere else in Europe, I think."

Finland 'like a club team'

Finland sit four points above the Republic in Group B4 and claimed a 1-0 win when the sides met in Dublin last month.

Markku Kanerva's squad have already secured legendary status at home, having qualified for a major tournament for the first time in their history by securing passage to Euro 2020.

"They're nearly like a club team in they're very certain, very consistent in their selection," Kenny said.

"All their players are very certain of their roles in the team, there's a very good team ethic and they can play in different ways.

"They've maximised their resources very well."

Wednesday 14th October 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar22002026
2Liechtenstein21012113
3San Marino200203-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy31202115
2Netherlands31111104
3Poland31112204
4Bos-Herze302123-12

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria32015416
2Norway320110376
3Romania311147-34
4Northern Ireland301227-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32102027
2Finland32013126
3R. of Ireland302112-12
4Bulgaria301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England32103127
2Belgium32018356
3Denmark31113214
4Iceland300319-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands32105327
2Latvia40402204
3Malta403134-13
4Andorra302101-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32106157
2Germany31204315
3Ukraine310237-43
4Switzerland301224-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro33005059
2Luxembourg32014226
3Azerbaijan411224-24
4Cyprus401305-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan31113214
2Albania31112114
3Belarus311145-14
4Lithuania311134-14

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32106157
2France32105237
3Croatia310259-43
4Sweden300315-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32107437
2Hungary32014316
3Turkey302112-12
4Serbia301214-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece32104137
2Slovenia32102027
3Kosovo301224-21
4Moldova301214-31

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland32104227
2Czech Rep32016426
3Israel302134-12
4Slovakia301225-31

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia31206515
2Georgia31204315
3Armenia31115414
4Estonia301236-31
