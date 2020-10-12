UEFA Nations League - Group B4
BulgariaBulgaria19:45WalesWales
Venue: Vasil Levski National Stadium

Nations League: Wales manager Ryan Giggs faces 'juggling' act in Bulgaria

Wales players train
Wales have stayed in Ireland to train before flying to Bulgaria on Tuesday
Uefa Nations League: Bulgaria v Wales
Venue: Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia Date: Wed, 14 Oct Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Unbeaten Wales face a "juggling" act to cope with fixture congestion as they aim to strengthen their hold on top spot in Nations League Group B4 when they visit Bulgaria on Wednesday.

Wales won their first two games before drawing in the Republic of Ireland.

As the match in Sofia is Wales' third in six days, manager Ryan Giggs has to contend with injuries and suspensions as he looks to rotate his squad.

"I'm expecting a tough game but we're up for the challenge," said Giggs.

"It's not easy [playing three games in six days] - a lot of juggling with players, making sure they've had enough minutes but also that they're still sharp.

"We need more quality and composure in the final third and more shots on goal, and hopefully we'll see that in Bulgaria.

"If we're not on it, it will be a tough game, so we need to be on it and the players know that."

Giggs has been happy with Wales' results in this Nations League but less impressed with the standard of his side's performances.

They needed late goals to snatch 1-0 wins against Finland and Bulgaria last month, while they barely threatened in Thursday's friendly loss to England or against a depleted Irish side during Sunday's goalless draw.

Wales' attacking potential will be impacted in Sofia by the absence of striker Kieffer Moore, who is suspended after picking up his second booking of the campaign in Dublin.

The Cardiff City target man has become an important first-team player in his nine international appearances and, with Hal Robson-Kanu also unavailable after breaking his arm, Wales do not have any out-and-out centre-forwards to call on against bottom side Bulgaria.

"We'll have to change our approach, how we play, but that's always been in my mind anyway if Kieffer isn't available," said Giggs.

"The blow to us this time is that Hal Robson-Kanu broke his arm, and he played really well against Bulgaria last time.

"It will be a different way of playing but hopefully we'll be OK."

Moore's unavailability could lead to a start for Leeds' versatile 21-year-old forward Tyler Roberts.

"He can play a variety of different positions, for Leeds he has played as a number 10, played out wide, up front, out wide for me," Giggs added.

"It is up to us to make sure we get the best out of him and we need to be better on the ball and show more composure and Tyler is one of the players who can produce a goal or assist."

Kieffer Moore's booking in Dublin means the striker is suspended for Wales' next game in Bulgaria
Team news

As well as Moore, Wales will be without Joe Morrell because of suspension after the Bristol City midfielder also received his second yellow card of the campaign during the draw against the Republic of Ireland.

David Brooks is out injured, though the Football Association of Wales did not specify the nature of the problem when it tweeted confirmationexternal-link of the Bournemouth midfielder's withdrawal on Monday.

Centre-back Chris Mepham has travelled to Bulgaria and is in contention to play as he recovers from a knee injury.

The 22-year-old Bournemouth defender missed the goalless draw in Dublin after suffering his injury in Wales' 3-0 defeat against England last week.

Having been beaten by Hungary in a Euro 2020 play-off, Bulgaria made eight changes for the 2-0 Nations League defeat by Finland last time out, and manager Georgi Dermendzhiev could rotate his squad again for this game.

Dimitar Velkovski and Bozhidar Kraev came on as substitutes against Finland and could be in contention to start against Wales.

Match facts

  • This will be the 10th meeting between Wales and Bulgaria. In the previous nine encounters, there have been four wins apiece and one draw.
  • Wales are the only team in the top two tiers of the Nations League yet to have conceded a goal in this campaign.
  • Bulgaria are 60th in the Fifa world rankings, 39 places lower than Wales in 21st.
  • Wayne Hennessey became Wales' most capped goalkeeper in Sunday's goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland, making his 93rd appearance to move one clear of previous record holder Neville Southall.
  • Sunday's clean sheet was Wales' fifth in succession in competitive matches - their longest sequence of clean sheets since September 2015. They have not kept six consecutively since a run of seven between June 1980 and May 1981.
  • Wales are unbeaten in their past eight competitive matches.
  • Bulgaria have won only one of their past 18 fixtures in all competitions.
  • Wales have failed to score in each of their past two matches - they haven't gone three without scoring since a run of four between February and September 2012.

Wednesday 14th October 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy31202115
2Netherlands31111104
3Poland31112204
4Bos-Herze302123-12

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England32103127
2Belgium32018356
3Denmark31113214
4Iceland300319-80

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32106157
2France32105237
3Croatia310259-43
4Sweden300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32106157
2Germany31204315
3Ukraine310237-43
4Switzerland301224-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria32015416
2Norway320110376
3Romania311147-34
4Northern Ireland301227-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland32104227
2Czech Rep32016426
3Israel302134-12
4Slovakia301225-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32107437
2Hungary32014316
3Turkey302112-12
4Serbia301214-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32102027
2Finland32013126
3R. of Ireland302112-12
4Bulgaria301214-31

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro33005059
2Luxembourg32014226
3Azerbaijan310224-23
4Cyprus300305-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia31206515
2Georgia31204315
3Armenia31115414
4Estonia301236-31

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece32104137
2Slovenia32102027
3Kosovo301224-21
4Moldova301214-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan31113214
2Albania31112114
3Belarus311145-14
4Lithuania311134-14

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands32105327
2Latvia30302203
3Malta302134-12
4Andorra302101-12

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar22002026
2Liechtenstein21012113
3San Marino200203-30
