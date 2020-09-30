Last updated on .From the section European Football

A VAR review showed Neymar made contact with the back of Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez's head, leading to his dismissal

Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez will not be sanctioned by the French Football League following an allegation of racism made against him by Paris St-Germain forward Neymar.

Neymar was sent off for hitting Gonzalez in a bad-tempered Ligue 1 game against Marseille on 13 September.

On Twitter, Neymar later accused his opponent of racism.

The French Football League (LFP) said it did not have "sufficient convincing evidence" to support the claim.

"Olympique de Marseille is satisfied with the disciplinary committee's decision tonight on Alvaro Gonzalez," Marseille said on Twitter.

"Alvaro is not racist, any accusation against him on this subject is unfair and unfounded. Olympique de Marseille is and will remain the club of anti-racism."

Neymar's was the last of five red cards in the game against Marseille.

He was also under investigation for an alleged homophobic comment made to Alvaro.

"After examining the file, hearing the players and representatives of the clubs, the commission notes that it does not have sufficient evidence to prove discriminatory comments made by the player Alvaro against Neymar during the match or by Neymar against Alvaro," said a LFP disciplinary committee statement.