Carlos Vinicius scored 24 goals for Benfica last season

Tottenham are closing in on a season-long loan move for Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has been looking for a back-up striker to England international Harry Kane.

He believes he may have found the answer in the 25-year-old Brazilian, who scored 24 goals last season for the Portuguese side.

The former Napoli forward has a large release clause in his contract but negotiations are continuing.

Should the move go through, the loan is likely to contain an option for Tottenham to turn the transfer into a permanent deal for 45m euros (£40.83m).