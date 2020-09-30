Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Neco Williams made his Liverpool first team debut against Arsenal in the EFL Cup in October 2019

Wales defender Neco Williams has received the support of Liverpool team-mates and manager Jurgen Klopp after receiving online abuse, assistant boss Pep Lijnders has revealed.

The 19-year-old received abuse on social media after an error during Liverpool's 7-2 EFL Cup third-round win at Lincoln.

Williams' profile picture and background picture on his Twitter account have since been blacked out.

"It is not for me to comment on social media," Lijnders said.

"The only thing I can say is abuse is wrong - through social media, on the street, it is wrong.

"Second, you are not a Liverpool supporter if you don't support.

"Trent (Alexander-Arnold) spoke with him (Williams), Virgil spoke with him, Robbo (Andrew Robertson) spoke with him - so it's not only Jurgen or me.

"It's how we take care of each other and that's what makes us different."

Williams has made 13 appearances for Liverpool after a senior debut in October 2019 and is in competition with Trent Alexander-Arnold for a starting spot.

The Wrexham-born youngster made his Wales debut in the 1-0 Nations League win over Finland in early September before the scored a late winner against Bulgaria in Cardiff.

"Neco is a doer, and doers make mistakes," Lijnders added.

"We don't want safe play, a player who doesn't take risks. Our game is based on everyone taking the initiative from each position, and that is what we want.

"One of the most important lessons for each young boy who is coming through, each player, is that it is a weakness if you can get caught up in praise and criticism.

"I think he dealt with it really well, to be honest."