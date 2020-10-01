Campbell has scored once in 21 appearances for the Scotland Under-21 team

Motherwell hope midfielder Allan Campbell will chose to extend his time at Fir Park beyond next summer.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is the subject of interest from Hibernian and Aberdeen, according to reports.

The Scotland Under-21 international has been offered a new deal.

"First and foremost, we want Allan in that Motherwell jersey for as long as we can," said assistant manager Keith Lasley.

"He's a fabulous young player and it's what we do at this club; we promote our own talent and when the time is right they move on.

"We are in talks with Allan and we'd love him to stay on, but if that time comes so be it. It will be right for him and right for the club."

Campbell, capped 21 times at Under-21 level for Scotland, has been at the Lanarkshire club since the age of 10 and has been a first team regular for the past four seasons, making over 100 Premiership appearances.