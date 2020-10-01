National League news - October 2020
Last updated on .From the section National League
BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.
Check out the gossip page for the latest rumours and use our transfers page to track signings made by English Football League clubs.
1 October
Barnet have signed former Mansfield Town centre-back Matt Preston.
The 25-year-old, who has previously had spells at Walsall and Swindon, scored four goals in 72 appearances during two years with the Stags.