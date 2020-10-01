Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Viktor Gyokeres (left) scored his first senior goal for Brighton in their EFL Cup win over Portsmouth last month

Swansea City are hopeful of completing the signing of Brighton striker Viktor Gyokeres on a season-long loan.

Gyokeres, 22, has been Steve Cooper's top target since it became clear Liverpool's Rhian Brewster would not be returning to Swansea.

Swedish international Gyokeres has played eight senior games for Brighton, scoring once.

He scored seven goals in 26 appearances while on loan at German second-tier club St Pauli last season.

Swansea head coach Cooper has made no secret of his desire to sign a centre-forward, and 6ft 2in Gyokeres fits the bill.

He has appeared in Brighton's three EFL Cup ties this season, but could be allowed to leave on loan by former Swansea boss Graham Potter after the Seagulls were knocked out of the competition by Manchester United on Wednesday.

England Under-21 star Brewster thrived at the Championship club after joining on loan from Liverpool in January 2020, netting 11 times in 22 appearances.

Swansea believed they had a strong chance of re-signing Brewster on loan in 2020-21, but he now appears to destined to leave Liverpool for a Premier League club on a permanent deal.