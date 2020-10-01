Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Marcus Maddison joined Hull on loan in January, and scored one goal in seven appearances for the Tigers

League One club Charlton Athletic have signed former Peterborough midfielder Marcus Maddison on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old has signed a one-year contract at The Valley, with the option of a second year.

Maddison left Posh earlier this summer, having scored 62 goals in 249 outings during six years at London Road.

The former Gateshead player becomes the Addicks' third signing since Thomas Sandgaard took over the south-east London club last Friday.

Maddison held talks with Charlton over a possible move to the club in January, but the two parties could not agree personal terms and Maddison joined Hull City on loan instead.

"To have consistent admiration from the manager and for him to pursue me all these months down the line shows that he believes in me a player and that's a massive deal for me," he told the Charlton website. external-link

"It's a fresh start for me."

