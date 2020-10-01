Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Harder wins the award for the second time, having also claimed it in 2018

Chelsea forward Pernille Harder has been named the 2020 Uefa women's Player of the Year.

The 27-year-old Dane scored nine times as Wolfsburg reached last season's Champions League final before joining the Blues this summer.

She was selected from a shortlist featuring England defender Lucy Bronze and Lyon captain Wendie Renard.

The inaugural Coach of the Year award went to Lyon coach Jean-Luc Vasseur for a stellar debut season with the club.

The 51-year-old led Lyon to only the second perfect campaign in the Uefa women's club competition to clinch their fifth title in a row and seventh overall, as well as another French double.

More to follow.