Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock won 1-0 at St Mirren last Saturday

Kilmarnock are "in limbo" on the eve of the Scottish Premiership visit of Motherwell as they await their latest batch of Covid-19 test results.

The three Rugby Park players who tested positive earlier this week have had those results confirmed by the NHS and are self-isolating.

And the rest of the squad have been unable to train until the outcome of their Thursday tests are known.

"Obviously everyone is on tenterhooks," said manager Alex Dyer.

"Hopefully the game will go ahead, but we have to wait till we get those results back."

Dyer says one of the three first-team players felt unwell on Sunday after the victory at St Mirren the previous day and was not allowed to train.

The other two have been asymptomatic.

"We thought it was just a bug because of the changing of the weather then we found out three players tested positive," Dyer explained.

''We won't feel sorry for ourselves - it's part of life. We'll train when we are allowed to and do all the things we can. If they let us play the game we'll do the best we can."