Last updated on .From the section Football

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has been named Uefa men's Player of the Year.

Poland striker Lewandowski, 32, beat Bayern team-mate Manuel Neuer and Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne to the award.

Bayern's Hansi Flick was named men's coach of the year after leading his side to a sixth European title.

Lewandowski scored 55 goals in 47 games last season as Bayern won the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup.

He scored 16 goals more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues across all competitions in 2019-20.

More to follow.

Men's Champions League positional awards:

Goalkeeper of the year - Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Defender of the year - Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Midfielder of the year - Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Forward of the year - Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)