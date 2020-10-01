Champions League draw: Man Utd drawn alongside Paris St-Germain, RB Leipzig & Istanbul Basaksehir

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments243

Marcus Rashford celebrates
Manchester United knocked Paris St-Germain out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage in 2018-19

Manchester United will face Paris St-Germain, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League group stage this season.

Premier League champions Liverpool will have to negotiate a group containing Ajax, Atalanta and Danish side Midtjylland.

Chelsea will play Europa League winners Sevilla, Krasnodar and debutants Rennes.

Manchester City are in Group D with Porto, Olympiakos and Marseille.

Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to face each other after Juventus and Barcelona were drawn in Group G, while holders Bayern Munich will face Atletico Madrid in Group A.

The draw, which also saw Real Madrid and Inter Milan paired in Group A, took took place without club officials present due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And it was a particularly tough draw for Manchester United, who will play last term's finalists Paris St-Germain, as well as 2020 semi-finalists RB Leipzig.

This year's group stage begins on Tuesday, 20 October while the final is on Saturday, 29 May at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Group stage draw in full:

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, FK Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Bruges

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros

Group H: Paris St-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir

'United outsiders to progress' - analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

If they were hoping for some escape from the pressure on them to get new signings when today's Champions League draw was made, Manchester United did not get it.

Two of last season's semi-finalists - and a long trip to Turkey - is not what they would have wanted from their Pot Two seeding. It means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will be outsiders even to make it through. If there is one straw to clutch at, it is the memory of their 3-1 win over PSG at the Parc de Princes two seasons ago which overturned a 2-0 defeat from the home leg, which was one of the greatest nights in their illustrious European history.

England's three other group-stage entrants will be reasonably satisfied.

Chelsea have been drawn with Europa League winners Sevilla, who accounted for United and Wolves on their run to the final in Cologne, where they beat Inter Milan, but Frank Lampard will fancy his side to get out of a group that contains French side Rennes and Russian newcomers Krasnodar.

So disappointed to exit at the quarter-final stage in August thanks to their shock defeat by Lyon, Manchester City drew possibly the easiest top seed, Porto, plus Olympiakos and Marseille, two sides they have never met before.

Liverpool, winners in 2019 and beaten finalists the year before, face another club with a magnificent European history, Ajax, who they have remarkably only played in one other tie, back in 1966, when the Dutch side came out on top over two-legs. They have never played their other two opponents, Atalanta and Midtjylland, before but it would be a major surprise if Jurgen Klopp's team did not reach the last 16.

Comments

Join the conversation

242 comments

  • City shouldn’t even be participating.
    Breaching FFP and getting away with it. Disgraceful.

    • thelantern1212 replied:
      This is old bitterness Hari. Think up a new one.

  • The smart money is on Man City walking the group stages and bombing out against the first decent opposition and not winning it for another year

    • MissChief replied:
      Why change the habits of a lifetime? Pep might go and buy yet another defender though! They've spent more on Defence than some countries do!

  • City would have had Utds group, but they can't play the same night as Liverpool for "TV reasons". What a joke.

    • coolius replied:
      Welcome to UEFA

  • As sure as day follows night, Man City get an easy group. Might as well let City chose their group opponents, they couldn’t make it any easier on themselves.

    • Dreddy Tennis replied:
      Yes, but it makes it all the funnier when the State Aid Squadron gets knocked out by Zenit in the R16.

  • The nature of the draw perfectly illustrates just how out of touch UEFA are with fans. Trying to create fake drama and so wide of the mark. A three minute draw has taken over 68 minutes so far and we still have eight teams to be drawn. Incredible

    • MikeOrgan replied:
      Football is entertainment mate if that got past you then maybe you should switch to tiddlywinks.

  • Man city get the easiest group possible. Shocker

    • whosdatdandare replied:
      In 20 years you’ve changed just one word!

  • Brown Paper Bag City Full Of Cash City FC get an easy draw...

  • Is this for real? only UEFA can compete with FIFA in making drawing balls out of a bag a sterile, overly complicated affair...a bit like the hand ball rule I guess? Football regulators are just bloated organisations, who justify their existence with events like these

  • I know this is a "breaking news" article but is it so difficult to just list the exact groups?

    • Ray replied:
      Actually it's just "Breaking" which is about as vague as you can get. Breaking Wind would be amusing though. Probably Man Utd fans after seeing the draw! :-)

  • Nice draw for Liverpool, nothing really to complain about, looking forward to progression to the last 16.
    Best of luck to the other three teams. Can see Liverpool and Ajax progressing, with Atalanta putting up a strong fight but just missing out, they will go to the EL.

    • Metro1962 replied:
      Liverpool will be out :-)

  • How is the title about Liverpool when Messi and Ronaldo are in the same group 🤦‍♂️

    • mortaldeath1994 replied:
      Because nobody cares about two old footballers not from this country playing for embarrassing teams who are on the decline and managed by great players but not very good managers

  • PSG will be out for revenge, Utd should be afraid, very afraid.
    While RB Leipzig are already dreaming of more success against an English team.

    • BBCHYS1999 replied:
      Not at all, bring it on I say

  • The draw isn't even completed yet and BBC have put this page up - writing a headline before it's printed...didn't think BBC were capable of that...!

  • City will never win it, they always bottle it in the knockout rounds.

  • Ole's gotta be relieved, at least its justifiable not getting through that group.

    On the whole, Utd have the toughest draw of the English teams but you'd fancy the other three to make it through comfortably. Maybe all 4 will make it

    • valleyboy replied:
      Remember utd knocking PSG out..🤬
      I'll rest my case..👍

  • So where's that guy from the earlier HYS who said Utd would be handed an easy draw and many people upvoted it?

    You all must have had your head in the clouds because the easy draws swapped sides in Manchester a long time ago now.

    And no I'm not a Utd fan, far from it.

  • No idea why City are in the competition after their cheating - but no matter,absolutely no chance whatsoever of winning it.

    • bluetobits replied:
      It's because they were found not guilty - hope you're never on jury service

  • City easiest group obviously. Won’t help them though

  • Bit bemused by some of the comments ?

    Atlanta would be the team to avoid from Group C for me.

  • I hear sales of PSG and RB Leipzig shirts, in England, have gone through the roof since the draw was made.

    • Henry Hannon replied:
      Oh yeah, why is that?

Top Stories