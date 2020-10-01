Champions League draw: Man Utd drawn alongside Paris St-Germain, RB Leipzig & Istanbul Basaksehir
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Manchester United will face Paris St-Germain, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League group stage this season.
Premier League champions Liverpool will have to negotiate a group containing Ajax, Atalanta and Danish side Midtjylland.
Chelsea will play Europa League winners Sevilla, Krasnodar and debutants Rennes.
Manchester City are in Group D with Porto, Olympiakos and Marseille.
Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to face each other after Juventus and Barcelona were drawn in Group G, while holders Bayern Munich will face Atletico Madrid in Group A.
The draw, which also saw Real Madrid and Inter Milan paired in Group A, took took place without club officials present due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
And it was a particularly tough draw for Manchester United, who will play last term's finalists Paris St-Germain, as well as 2020 semi-finalists RB Leipzig.
This year's group stage begins on Tuesday, 20 October while the final is on Saturday, 29 May at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.
Group stage draw in full:
Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow
Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach
Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille
Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland
Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, FK Krasnodar, Rennes
Group F: Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Bruges
Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros
Group H: Paris St-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir
'United outsiders to progress' - analysis
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
If they were hoping for some escape from the pressure on them to get new signings when today's Champions League draw was made, Manchester United did not get it.
Two of last season's semi-finalists - and a long trip to Turkey - is not what they would have wanted from their Pot Two seeding. It means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will be outsiders even to make it through. If there is one straw to clutch at, it is the memory of their 3-1 win over PSG at the Parc de Princes two seasons ago which overturned a 2-0 defeat from the home leg, which was one of the greatest nights in their illustrious European history.
England's three other group-stage entrants will be reasonably satisfied.
Chelsea have been drawn with Europa League winners Sevilla, who accounted for United and Wolves on their run to the final in Cologne, where they beat Inter Milan, but Frank Lampard will fancy his side to get out of a group that contains French side Rennes and Russian newcomers Krasnodar.
So disappointed to exit at the quarter-final stage in August thanks to their shock defeat by Lyon, Manchester City drew possibly the easiest top seed, Porto, plus Olympiakos and Marseille, two sides they have never met before.
Liverpool, winners in 2019 and beaten finalists the year before, face another club with a magnificent European history, Ajax, who they have remarkably only played in one other tie, back in 1966, when the Dutch side came out on top over two-legs. They have never played their other two opponents, Atalanta and Midtjylland, before but it would be a major surprise if Jurgen Klopp's team did not reach the last 16.
hari
Breaching FFP and getting away with it. Disgraceful.
The Old Trafford Career Derailment Scheme
iPlayer Account
Jack Tripper
mustardcustard
Wolves
Lesnauges Percius
Darren
theinternet_
Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC
Best of luck to the other three teams. Can see Liverpool and Ajax progressing, with Atalanta putting up a strong fight but just missing out, they will go to the EL.
jakeedwards16
Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd
While RB Leipzig are already dreaming of more success against an English team.
alex1817
William
TheQuackingDuck
On the whole, Utd have the toughest draw of the English teams but you'd fancy the other three to make it through comfortably. Maybe all 4 will make it
AFCDale
You all must have had your head in the clouds because the easy draws swapped sides in Manchester a long time ago now.
And no I'm not a Utd fan, far from it.
footie fan
Dreadlock Holiday
saddletramp
Atlanta would be the team to avoid from Group C for me.
Jack Tripper