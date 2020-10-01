Manchester United knocked Paris St-Germain out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage in 2018-19

Manchester United will face Paris St-Germain, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League group stage this season.

Premier League champions Liverpool will have to negotiate a group containing Ajax, Atalanta and Danish side Midtjylland.

Chelsea will play Europa League winners Sevilla, Krasnodar and debutants Rennes.

Manchester City are in Group D with Porto, Olympiakos and Marseille.

Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to face each other after Juventus and Barcelona were drawn in Group G, while holders Bayern Munich will face Atletico Madrid in Group A.

The draw, which also saw Real Madrid and Inter Milan paired in Group A, took took place without club officials present due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And it was a particularly tough draw for Manchester United, who will play last term's finalists Paris St-Germain, as well as 2020 semi-finalists RB Leipzig.

This year's group stage begins on Tuesday, 20 October while the final is on Saturday, 29 May at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Group stage draw in full:

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, FK Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Bruges

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros

Group H: Paris St-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir

'United outsiders to progress' - analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

If they were hoping for some escape from the pressure on them to get new signings when today's Champions League draw was made, Manchester United did not get it.

Two of last season's semi-finalists - and a long trip to Turkey - is not what they would have wanted from their Pot Two seeding. It means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will be outsiders even to make it through. If there is one straw to clutch at, it is the memory of their 3-1 win over PSG at the Parc de Princes two seasons ago which overturned a 2-0 defeat from the home leg, which was one of the greatest nights in their illustrious European history.

England's three other group-stage entrants will be reasonably satisfied.

Chelsea have been drawn with Europa League winners Sevilla, who accounted for United and Wolves on their run to the final in Cologne, where they beat Inter Milan, but Frank Lampard will fancy his side to get out of a group that contains French side Rennes and Russian newcomers Krasnodar.

So disappointed to exit at the quarter-final stage in August thanks to their shock defeat by Lyon, Manchester City drew possibly the easiest top seed, Porto, plus Olympiakos and Marseille, two sides they have never met before.

Liverpool, winners in 2019 and beaten finalists the year before, face another club with a magnificent European history, Ajax, who they have remarkably only played in one other tie, back in 1966, when the Dutch side came out on top over two-legs. They have never played their other two opponents, Atalanta and Midtjylland, before but it would be a major surprise if Jurgen Klopp's team did not reach the last 16.