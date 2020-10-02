Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Connor Malley is yet to make his competitive senior debut for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have loaned midfielder Connor Malley to League Two side Carlisle United on a deal which expires in January 2021.

Newcastle-born Malley, 20, has been a regular at development squad and under-21 level for Boro but has yet to make a senior appearance.

He did play five games on loan to Ayr United last term before Covid-19 brought the season to an early finish.

"Connor is a player I've been aware of for a while," boss Chris Beech said. external-link

"We've tracked him way back to when I first arrived at the club. He's a talent, that's for sure, and another player Middlesbrough have very high hopes for."

