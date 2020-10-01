The Women's FA Cup - Semi-Final
Man City WomenManchester City Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0

Manchester City Women v Arsenal Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man City Women

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 6Houghton
  • 4Bonner
  • 3Stokes
  • 22Mewis
  • 24Walsh
  • 19Weir
  • 9Kelly
  • 18White
  • 10Stanway

Substitutes

  • 1Bardsley
  • 7Coombs
  • 8Scott
  • 11Beckie
  • 14Morgan
  • 16Park
  • 21Lavelle
  • 27Greenwood
  • 34Benameur

Arsenal Women

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16Maritz
  • 6Williamson
  • 22Schnaderbeck
  • 15McCabe
  • 10Little
  • 7van de Donk
  • 8Nobbs
  • 9Mead
  • 11Miedema
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 13Wälti
  • 20Maier
  • 21Gut
  • 24Stenson
  • 30Mace
Referee:
Helen Conley

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gemma Bonner.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women).

  3. Post update

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Samantha Mewis (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

