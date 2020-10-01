Michael O'Connor is hoping to make his Ross County debut away to Rangers on Sunday

Michael O'Connor says asking to become Waterford captain aged 21 "paid off" as he overcame betting problems to win a move to Ross County.

The striker, now 22, admits his off-field activities "did rule me out going to Burnley" in 2017.

But last week he fulfilled his ambition of moving to a higher league by signing a two-year deal with the Dingwall club.

"I became the captain at 21, I put my head down for a couple of months and it's taken me here," O'Connor says.

"I've put that behind me. The past is in the past. This is a new chapter for me."

Having started his career with local club Dundalk, it was with Shamrock Rovers where O'Connor began racking up top-flight appearances and, although a dream move to English football fell through, he found his scoring touch after moving on to Northern Ireland's Premiership, hitting the net 10 times in 34 outings for Linfield.

However, betting on horse racing was having its toll, he admits that "off the field, I was all over the place", and he returned south to Waterford, initially on loan before it became permanent in July.

"I said to the manager 'Can I become club captain?'" he explains. "Because then you've got responsibilities - you can't be doing things off the pitch that is going to affect the club and affect the team.

"It's paid off and Waterford now are five games away from Europe, which is massive for the club. I wish I could be part of it, but - you know - bigger things for me."

O'Connor, who scored three goals in his final five games for a side now sitting third in the Irish top flight, is confident that he will not slip back into old habits.

"That down time you get as a footballer, where you think about doing something - I turn it into a positive," the striker, who had a trial with Hibernian in November, reveals.

"I know what putting your head down does for someone and it's got me this opportunity that I'm going to take with both hands."