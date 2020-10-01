Spanish La Liga
Celta VigoCelta Vigo0BarcelonaBarcelona1

Celta Vigo v Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Celta Vigo

  • 1Villar
  • 2Mallo
  • 18Aidoo
  • 24Murillo
  • 15Olaza
  • 29Fontán
  • 31Veiga
  • 14Tapia
  • 6D Suárez
  • 11Mor
  • 10Iago Aspas

Substitutes

  • 4Araújo
  • 5Yokuslu
  • 7Vadillo
  • 8Beltrán
  • 9Nolito
  • 22Mina Lorenzo
  • 23Méndez
  • 26Domínguez
  • 27Baeza
  • 32Rodriguez
  • 34Carreira
  • 35Blanco

Barcelona

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 20Roberto
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de Jong
  • 7Griezmann
  • 14Coutinho
  • 22Fati
  • 10Messi

Substitutes

  • 6Aleñá
  • 8Pjanic
  • 11Dembélé
  • 16González
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Braithwaite
  • 26Peña
  • 28Puig
  • 29De la Fuente
  • 30Araújo
  • 32Ramos Mingo
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamCelta VigoAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  2. Post update

    José Manuel Fontán (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Celta de Vigo 0, Barcelona 1. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

  4. Post update

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Emre Mor (Celta de Vigo).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

  8. Post update

    Emre Mor (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by José Manuel Fontán (Celta de Vigo).

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 1st October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe32104047
2Valencia42117527
3Real Madrid32104227
4Villarreal421167-17
5Barcelona22005056
6Sevilla22004136
7Real Betis420256-16
8Cádiz420245-16
9Granada320157-26
10Real Sociedad41214225
11Celta Vigo41213305
12Atl Madrid21106154
13Levante310256-13
14Osasuna310234-13
15Ath Bilbao310224-23
16Huesca403124-23
17Elche210113-23
18Real Valladolid402225-32
19Eibar401325-31
20Alavés401326-41
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories