Celta Vigo v Barcelona

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Celta VigoCelta Vigo0BarcelonaBarcelona1
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
José Manuel Fontán (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal! Celta de Vigo 0, Barcelona 1. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emre Mor (Celta de Vigo).
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
Emre Mor (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by José Manuel Fontán (Celta de Vigo).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Getafe
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|7
|2
|Valencia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|2
|7
|3
|Real Madrid
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|4
|Villarreal
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|7
|5
|Barcelona
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|6
|Sevilla
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|7
|Real Betis
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|8
|Cádiz
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|6
|9
|Granada
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|10
|Real Sociedad
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2
|2
|5
|11
|Celta Vigo
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|12
|Atl Madrid
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|1
|5
|4
|13
|Levante
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|14
|Osasuna
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|15
|Ath Bilbao
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|16
|Huesca
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|17
|Elche
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|18
|Real Valladolid
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|2
|19
|Eibar
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|20
|Alavés
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|1