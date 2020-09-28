Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Holders Manchester City face Arsenal
Last updated on .From the section League Cup
Holders Manchester City will travel to Arsenal in the standout tie of the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.
Joint Premier League leaders Everton welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park, while Tottenham are away to Championship side Stoke City.
Meanwhile, Brentford's reward for beating Fulham is a home tie against Newcastle United in the club's first ever League Cup quarter-final.
All quarter-final ties are to be played the week commencing 21 December 2020.
More to follow.
Quarter final draw
Stoke City v Tottenham
Brentford v Newcastle United
Arsenal v Manchester City
Everton v Manchester United