League Cup

Holders Manchester City will travel to Arsenal in the standout tie of the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.

Joint Premier League leaders Everton welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park, while Tottenham are away to Championship side Stoke City.

Meanwhile, Brentford's reward for beating Fulham is a home tie against Newcastle United in the club's first ever League Cup quarter-final.

All quarter-final ties are to be played the week commencing 21 December 2020.

Quarter final draw

Stoke City v Tottenham

Brentford v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Manchester City

Everton v Manchester United