Lecky trained with his new Crusaders team-mates on Thursday night

Crusaders have signed striker Adam Lecky from Ballymena United.

The former Ballinamallard United man has signed a three-year contract with the north Belfast outfit.

Lecky, who played a leading role when Ballymena finished second in the Irish Premiership in 2018-19, was a transfer target for Glentoran in January.

"We are thrilled and delighted obviously to get a player of Adam's quality to come here," said Crues boss Stephen Baxter.

