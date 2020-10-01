Crusaders sign striker Adam Lecky from Ballymena United on a three-year deal
Crusaders have signed striker Adam Lecky from Ballymena United.
The former Ballinamallard United man has signed a three-year contract with the north Belfast outfit.
Lecky, who played a leading role when Ballymena finished second in the Irish Premiership in 2018-19, was a transfer target for Glentoran in January.
"We are thrilled and delighted obviously to get a player of Adam's quality to come here," said Crues boss Stephen Baxter.
