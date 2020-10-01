Last updated on .From the section Irish

The FAI was reacting to Uefa's statement on supporters attending matches

The Football Association of Ireland has said supporters could return to international matches "in significant numbers" following a Uefa announcement.

The European governing body said on Thursday that it would allow the partial return of fans to stadiums "where local laws permit".

Uefa said supporters will be capped at 30% of ground capacity, but that away fans are still not permitted to attend.

The FAI said it will discuss the developments with the Irish Government.

Uefa said that its decision on fans will come into effect from next week, adding that "the admission of fans and the capacity limit are subject to the decision of local authorities".

In a statement issued on Thursday night, the FAI said "this UEFA decision could help facilitate the return of Ireland fans in significant numbers for upcoming home fixtures involving the senior men, senior women and Under-21 men's teams".

It continued: "It could also allow for Dundalk fans to attend their home games in the group stages of the Europa League following tonight's win over KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium.

"Under the Uefa ruling, however, no visiting fans will be permitted to attend international or club fixtures, including next week's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final away to Slovakia.

"As of now, the ruling will also be superseded by Slovakian government guidelines forbidding spectators to attend the play-off semi-final in Bratislava.

"Current Covid-19 guidelines will not allow any fans to attend the upcoming Uefa Nations League clash with Wales, at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday 11 October, but this will be monitored on an ongoing basis in collaboration with the Government and health authorities."