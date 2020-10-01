Last updated on .From the section European Football

AC Milan's goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma made the decisive save to send his side through

AC Milan scored a 120th-minute equaliser and then came out on top in a 24-penalty shootout to beat Rio Ave and reach the Europa League group stage.

Trailing 2-1 in the final seconds of extra time the visitors were awarded a penalty, which Hakan Calhanoglu converted.

That took the game to a shootout, with Milan coming out on top 9-8 in the 12th round of spot kicks.

The win means AC Milan will go into Friday's group-stage draw.