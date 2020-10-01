Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Vladimir Coufal (right) has been capped eight times by the Czech Republic

West Ham United have signed Czech Republic right-back Vladimir Coufal from Slavia Prague for £5.4m.

Coufal, who has eight international caps, has arrived at the Premier League club on a three-year contract, with the option of a further two.

"I knew about the interest West Ham had in me for a long time but now finally I am here and I am so happy," said Coufal, 28.

He follows compatriot Tomas Soucek to the Hammers from the Czech champions.

West Ham manager David Moyes said Coufal is "the type of player we want - hungry, ambitious and determined".

He added: "He is a proven talent with Champions League and international experience, but we believe his best years are still ahead of him here at West Ham."

