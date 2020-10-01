Vladimir Coufal: West Ham sign Slavia Prague right-back

Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Vladimir Coufal in action for Slavia Prague
Vladimir Coufal (right) has been capped eight times by the Czech Republic

West Ham United have signed Czech Republic right-back Vladimir Coufal from Slavia Prague for £5.4m.

Coufal, who has eight international caps, has arrived at the Premier League club on a three-year contract, with the option of a further two.

"I knew about the interest West Ham had in me for a long time but now finally I am here and I am so happy," said Coufal, 28.

He follows compatriot Tomas Soucek to the Hammers from the Czech champions.

West Ham manager David Moyes said Coufal is "the type of player we want - hungry, ambitious and determined".

He added: "He is a proven talent with Champions League and international experience, but we believe his best years are still ahead of him here at West Ham."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Never heard of him and too old to be any good, he will be on loan at Stoke by January. Keep em coming Moyes you plank

    • Grin74 replied:
      Had you heard of Soucek before he came on loan? Impressed if you did. He isn't too shabby.

  • A lot of early judgements already. An international with CL experience at £5.4m is a bargain in my book. Give the lad a chance !

    • Grin74 replied:
      After all, Moyes & his team didn't do too bad so far with Bowen & Soucek, no?

  • This is why we moved to Stratford to attract the big name players

  • West Ham really scraping the barrel with this Liverpool reject!

    West Ham are in big trouble this season and I reckon they will be relegated, along with Burnley, Fulham and Brighton.

    • colby1968 replied:
      4 teams relegated!!!. Someone doesn't know much about football.

  • They would have been better signing Foucal.

  • Still relegation fodder.

  • Moyes "we want young hungry players" So young players are approaching 29!

  • You sign Championship quality players.

    You end up in the Championship

  • WHOOOO?

  • What happened to Sam Byram?

    • Luke replied:
      Got sold to Norwich City. Currently out injured again I believe.

  • 28 with 8 International caps 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Well done hammers with your usual bargain basement buys

  • Loose change these days.

    • Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Can I come look down your sofa?

