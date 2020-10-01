Last updated on .From the section Watford

Luis Suarez scored 19 goals for Real Zaragoza in Spain's second tier last season

Watford have sold Colombian striker Luis Suarez to Spanish side Granada in a deal worth around £10m.

The 22-year-old did not play a game for the Hornets in the three years he was at Vicarage Road.

He spent his time on loan in Spain, first joining Real Valladolid B for the 2017-18 season and then spending the following campaign at Gimnastic.

He was Real Zaragoza's top scorer last season as he helped the club reach Spain's second division play-offs.

