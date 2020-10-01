Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Jon Russell has been with Chelsea since he was an under seven's player and signed his first professional deal three years ago

Accrington Stanley have signed teenage Chelsea midfielder Jon Russell on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old, who has played five EFL Trophy games for the Blues' academy side, has never played a league game.

He joins team-mate Tariq Uwakwe in moving to the League One club on loan.

"It's a big step and I've always wanted to play men's football, and I know it's going to help me in my progression as a footballer and improve my career," Russell told the Accrington website.

