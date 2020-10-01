Jon Russell: Accrington Stanley sign Chelsea teenager on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Accrington
Accrington Stanley have signed teenage Chelsea midfielder Jon Russell on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old, who has played five EFL Trophy games for the Blues' academy side, has never played a league game.
He joins team-mate Tariq Uwakwe in moving to the League One club on loan.
"It's a big step and I've always wanted to play men's football, and I know it's going to help me in my progression as a footballer and improve my career," Russell told the Accrington website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.