Rhian Brewster: Sheffield United agree £23.5m deal for Liverpool striker
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Sheffield United have agreed a club record deal to sign Liverpool's England Under-21 forward Rhian Brewster.
The £23.5m deal includes a buy-back option for three years and the Reds will get 15% of any sell-on fee.
Brewster, 20, helped England win the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and scored 11 goals in 22 appearances while on loan at Swansea City last season.
The Blades are yet to score in three Premier League games this season and are 19th in the table.
Several English top-flight clubs - including Aston Villa, Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Newcastle United - had inquired about signing Brewster on loan.
He won the Golden Boot with eight goals at the Under-17 World Cup, playing in an England team alongside Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.
Brewster has recovered after suffering a serious ankle injury in January 2018 which ruled him out for the rest of that season.
Sheffield United's previous record signing was the £22m they paid for Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge from Belgian side Genk in January.
Blades forward Lys Mousset is out injured while Oli Burke is yet to get off the mark since he arrived as part of a swap deal with Callum Robinson, who has scored twice for this new side West Brom this season.
David McGoldrick, another Sheffield United forward, is seen as a link-up player and only scored twice in the Premier League last season.
Chris Wilder's side have a tough run of fixtures, travelling to Arsenal on Sunday before a trip to champions Liverpool on 24 October and then Manchester City at home a week later.
- Working from home: Expert tips on avoiding damaging posture
- Step Into The Ring: Meet the young UK wrestlers fighting their demons
TakeMeToYourLeader
Dominic Garrett
Rfcfan
United badly need a striker so it may work out for them but that is a very large sum for a player with little top flight experience. Certainly won’t fill Ollie McBurnie with confidence.
Darron From Devon
The Tottenham Lore
kg27
He has an excellent season, or three, getting proper minutes and proper exposure, and we buy him back, Blades make some profit. If he doesn't kick on, then oh well.
Could be good on all levels, not least for Rhian. Good luck and will be keeping an eye on him there.
David Butcher
Darren
I think he'll flourish at Sheffield Utd. He has huge potential so good luck to him. A couple of years there and he could well end up back at Liverpool.
Rich-D
WhySoSerious
Win win deal for Liverpool and the player
headsroll
Logical reasoning
AndrewMichael
packo
Vox Populi
Im_partial
Dave
THE CLUDGIE 77
Shame to see him go. But he deserves the chance to play regular first team football.
SSC
Anyway, good luck to Rhian Brewster. He now has a chance to prove himself.
stevewright