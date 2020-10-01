Rhian Brewster: Sheffield United agree £23.5m deal for Liverpool striker

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport

Rhian Brewster
Rhian Brewster spent time on loan at Championship side Swansea last season

Sheffield United have agreed a club record deal to sign Liverpool's England Under-21 forward Rhian Brewster.

The £23.5m deal includes a buy-back option for three years and the Reds will get 15% of any sell-on fee.

Brewster, 20, helped England win the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and scored 11 goals in 22 appearances while on loan at Swansea City last season.

The Blades are yet to score in three Premier League games this season and are 19th in the table.

Several English top-flight clubs - including Aston Villa, Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Newcastle United - had inquired about signing Brewster on loan.

He won the Golden Boot with eight goals at the Under-17 World Cup, playing in an England team alongside Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

Brewster has recovered after suffering a serious ankle injury in January 2018 which ruled him out for the rest of that season.

Sheffield United's previous record signing was the £22m they paid for Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge from Belgian side Genk in January.

Blades forward Lys Mousset is out injured while Oli Burke is yet to get off the mark since he arrived as part of a swap deal with Callum Robinson, who has scored twice for this new side West Brom this season.

David McGoldrick, another Sheffield United forward, is seen as a link-up player and only scored twice in the Premier League last season.

Chris Wilder's side have a tough run of fixtures, travelling to Arsenal on Sunday before a trip to champions Liverpool on 24 October and then Manchester City at home a week later.

  • You can still be a great striker and not get into LFC squad - look at Danny Ings

    • Rio replied:
      Ings was bought after showing why...and still wouldn't get in the team so take 23m and promote glatzel

  • I know people are questioning the fee on this but trust me the Blades have just picked up a top talent and with Chris Wilder on his shoulder he will become a top notch EPL striker. Good luck Rhian YNWA

    • Ben replied:
      Great comment - fingers crossed UTB

  • Liverpool’s director of football is an absolute genius between this deal and Solanke’s to Bournemouth. Time will tell if Brewster is good enough for the Premier League but for now that few looks extortionate.

    United badly need a striker so it may work out for them but that is a very large sum for a player with little top flight experience. Certainly won’t fill Ollie McBurnie with confidence.

    • Jeb replied:
      If you call not giving youngsters an opportunity and just using them to make money 'absolute genuis' then that's very reflective of the times we live in. Shame

  • Good business from Liverpool once again

    • Milk and Honey replied:
      I see the Liverpool fan accidentally created his post from the fake account he uses to pretend to be a 'plastic' Man Utd supporter.

  • The buy back clause is likely to be £30-40m, given that after three years Sheff Utd will have put training and development. This will represent a good deal for everyone, and I for one am looking forward to see what Brewster can do. He is a quality player that needed to get out from the competition of liverpool's front three, who lets face it will be in place for 2-3 years at least

    • headsroll replied:
      Well thats assuming he would Want to come back to Liverpool...if they didn't want him or have enough faith to keep him before he becomes a top player why should he go back there after he becomes a top player...?

  • Not happy to see him sold, but looking at the bigger picture, could work well.

    He has an excellent season, or three, getting proper minutes and proper exposure, and we buy him back, Blades make some profit. If he doesn't kick on, then oh well.

    Could be good on all levels, not least for Rhian. Good luck and will be keeping an eye on him there.

  • Go on Rhian lad!! Get in there, mix it up and have a fantastic career.

  • Wow... I thought this was just talk. Would have preferred to keep him but to be honest having signed Jota as well he would struggle to get past Origi and Minamino too Its a better deal than a loan for him and us... Books have to be balanced.

    I think he'll flourish at Sheffield Utd. He has huge potential so good luck to him. A couple of years there and he could well end up back at Liverpool.

    • Saj replied:
      He should be ahead of origi, he is a better finisher.

  • Good move for the lad, hope he gets some good game time and bangs a few in. Clearly a good finisher, just need to see if he can do it at Prem level now.

  • Michael Edwards ladies and gentlemen 👏🏼
    Win win deal for Liverpool and the player

  • I actually can't believe Liverpool decided to sell Brewster but Keep Divok Origi........Yes the guy had scored some important goals but Brewster is the Future.....I am genuinely confused by that decision... Especially when you think Salah Mane Firmino are now entering the late 20's and soon LFC will need players who can step in to take over...... ...strange strange decision...

    • Trent Matthews replied:
      Makes perfect sense. No one is going to pay for Origi, the guy is a cult hero but he's not going to attract any buyers. Brewster will be back after a couple of seasons of PL experience.

  • I wish Arsenal could get transfer negotiators as good as Liverpool. They consistently get more for players who've barely played a 1st team match than we get for our regular first team players.

    • airwolf replied:
      Sheff Utd needed a finisher & they,ve arguably got one here, good for him & i hope he does well. I,ve got to say it does seem a bit tight of Liverpool to ask for top money "and" have a buy-back clause though.

  • Smart thinking to add in a buy back clause, Liverpool obviously think very highly of him but just no way of getting a sniff with the best attacking three in the world right now. Sure he will do great at Sheffield United, great finisher, looking forward to see him get more minutes in the prem.

    • Keeping it real 2019 replied:
      In what way are they the best attacking 3 in world football? Maybe 18 months/2 years ago.
      They were quite a way behind a lot of other 'front 3s' last season.
      Lewandowski scored pretty much as many as all 3 last year alone.

  • Good luck to Rhian have followed this lads progress and will get goals for utd.

  • This shows how scary fees are for English players. Sheffield Utd paid £18.5m for Aaron Ramsdale and now £23.5m for Rhian Brewster. That's £41m on two players that are basically unproven in the Premier League. I think Liverpool have done good business here as Brewster was way down their pecking order of forwards.

    • Ben replied:
      Unproven? Ramsdale had a great season last year, and is a former Blade so we knew what we were getting.

  • Wish him all the best in this new adventure - good for his development. Happy there is a buy-back clause too. YNWA

  • Great signing for the blades. Great business for Liverpool. And should be a fantastic move for a quality footballer. Everyone wins.

  • If he does sign for Sheffield United, I wish him all the best.

    Shame to see him go. But he deserves the chance to play regular first team football.

  • Liverpool are so smart in the way they conduct their transfer business. It's really annoying me.

    Anyway, good luck to Rhian Brewster. He now has a chance to prove himself.

  • Good luck Rhian and hope to see you back some day!

