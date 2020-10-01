Man Utd transfers: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says club 'know my view'

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments35

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Donny van de Beek
Donny van de Beek is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's only signing so far this summer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club "know my view" about transfer activity before the window closes on Monday.

While some rivals have added to their squads significantly, United's only signing is Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, who cost £40m from Ajax.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward says matches played behind closed doors have hit the club financially.

"The club has been working," said Solskjaer on Friday.

Borussia Dortmund rejected United's most recent approach for England winger Jadon Sancho, who is Solskjaer's top target. and while there has been interest in Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, there has been no suggestion a loan deal for the France international is close.

Porto's Brazilian full-back Alex Telles is another target.

The deadline for international transfers and moves between Premier League clubs is 23:00 BST on Monday, though top-flight sides can still sign players from the English Football League until 17:00 on 16 October.

"They [United] know my view," added Solskjaer. "The transfer window is still open for a little while. If something happens in or out you will get to know.

"There are many ways of improving a team. I keep reading about the players who should be playing instead of the ones who aren't because they are performing well. That tells me I have a strong squad. There is competition for places.

"We need results. That is the only way of affecting the mood at the club - the players and staff. All the rest is short-term moods."

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

36 comments

  • We all know Ole, you'll wait until the last minute and pay over the odds for a player that no other team has put in an offer for and give him a ridiculous long contract on £400k+ per week!

  • When you have a club full of dead wood, 200m+ doesn't even make a dent!
    Let’s not be fooled here in thinking Woodward cares about the playing side.

    Woodward knows that Utd don’t have to be successful on the pitch for him to make a ton of money off it!

    4 different managers same clumsy, clunky approach to transfers. If you think it's just happening to Ole, then you haven’t got a clue!

  • Happy with the squad as it is to be honest.

    Fans and media think we have a dreadful squad, but they had the best second half of last season.

    Fans and media think we have a dreadful defence, but only conceded 3 more goals than Liverpool in the league.

    Let's improve on what we have. Bring Smalling back in to add pace at CB / challenge Bailly and Lindelof. That will do till next year.

    • frannywanny replied:
      Ever thought of management yourself?

  • Everyone knows your view, mate. Because the Salford Broadcasting Corporation report every single thing your club does, says or thinks!

  • Tragic

  • According to Jeb Man U don’t need/want to sign anyone it’s just the media trying to stir things up, apparently Ole is going to turn all of the local academy lads in to world class players that will run away with this season Premier League title and Champions League trophy!

  • The Board know his view on transfers...

    Well, maybe...just maybe... the Board don't trust his judgment.

    I mean...with the players already there...they are not exactly playing like Brazil 1970 are they?....

    Who'd want to join that dirge?....

    • Real Facts replied:
      You are right, they are dirge, so is the manager. No imagination.

  • The problems are united are all down to the manager. His tactics are awful. While the successful teams are getting their players superfit and playing the pressing game United play disabled rubbish sideboards passing. We should have brought in Poch a long time ago and then fortunes will change.

  • They should re-sign Rooney. He'd be an improvement on Pogba.

    • Scooby replied:
      Bobby Charlton would be an improvement on Pogba!

  • Why do they waste their time pursuing players who wont come and offer sums which are not with the selling clubs valuation , Dortmund said if you want a deal then it has to be by mid July we are now in October and they are still pratting about . Had they offered ninety million back then they probably would have got a deal by penny pinching they lost the chance

    • Badloss replied:
      To make it look like they are serious about bringing players in, they’ve been doing this since Ferguson days.

      Every time the club have finished top 4 in the last 7 years, they tighten the purse strings. Reactive board that only care about CL qualification.

      The irony is if they gave Ferguson 300m all those years ago they would have spent much less in the long run.

  • I'll never understand how someone as clueless as ole ended up at man united

    • Keepmenutdaan replied:
      Fans choice, They hire n fire all managers

  • Sancho, Telles and another out of contract player in David Alaba and it's almost the perfect window. Still time yet.

  • Olly the wally.

  • Looking at the CL draw with Utd in the 'group of death' with PSG & Leipzig it would take even more than managing to sign Sancho to see Utd into the next round. It might be a case of 'there's just some things you can't polish'. That's unless the current group of players get their fingers out & start putting in the performances they should be doing. Look like EL again for Utd which they could win.

  • Mmm depends on whether Man Utd want champions league or not

    Think they’re behind Chelsea and Arsenal never mind city and pool

  • Maguire, the world's most expensive defender.

  • LMAO at Ole taking a pop at Mourinho with his goal size joke.

    You're a PE teacher Ole. Try actually winning a tenth of what Mourinho has won before taking a shot at him. xxx

  • The only way to bring about change is for individual fans to stop providing the Glasers with revenue. Don’t pay the Glasers!

  • I understand that clubs need to buy players to freshen up or improve the team. I only have to look at my team Spurs that have stagnated over the past two season as we never purchased many players up until now. It does not help that Man U in the past seem to have a unlimited budget that to be honest has been wasted getting them no where, spending money has become the norm and is not working.

    • Tom replied:
      Spending the money well is the main thing, but unfortunately Woodward has spent big money on divas like pogba instead of spending that money on 2-3 players that will actually make a big difference in multiple areas. City spend a lot but they don't often pay fees approaching 100m on one player, they'll get 2-3 for that money and it's worked. Liverpool the same.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC