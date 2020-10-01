Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jonny Evans missed both of Northern Ireland's games in September

Jonny Evans is in Northern Ireland's squad for the European Championship play-off against Bosnia-Herzegovina and two subsequent Nations League matches.

The defender emerged as an injury concern after hobbling off late in Leicester City's win over Manchester City on Sunday with a calf problem.

NI face Bosnia in Sarajevo on 8 October, host Austria on 11 October and are away to Norway on 14 October.

Tom Flanagan returns to the squad and Alistair McCann gets a first call-up.

The St Johnstone midfielder is included in a 26-man squad named by manager Ian Baraclough for the triple-header, moving up from the Under-21 set-up.

Following Leicester's 5-2 win over Manchester City on Sunday, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers commented: "Jonny felt his calf tighten up, but we're hoping that's all it is."

The centre-back missed Northern Ireland's Nations League games in September, sitting out the draw with Romania due to personal reasons before a thigh strain ruled him out of the defeat by Norway.

The 32-year-old also sat out Leicester's first three games of the season through suspension.

Ballard retains place

Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard retains his place in the squad after starting against both the Romanians and the Norwegians in the absence of Evans and Flanagan, who was absent for personal reasons.

Aberdeen winger Matthew Kennedy is not included because of injury.

Captain Steven Davis is set to win his 120th cap and overtake Pat Jennings as Northern Ireland's most capped international in the crucial Euro play-off semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The winners of that rescheduled tie will play the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia in the play-off-final on 12 November, with Baraclough's side enjoying home advantage should they progress.

NI are hoping to achieve a first victory over the Bosnians, having lost to them twice in their previous Nations League campaign.

Northern Ireland began their current Nations League series with a 1-1 draw in Romania but three day later suffered a 5-1 home defeat by Norway.

Northern Ireland squad: Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Michael McGovern (Norwich City), Trevor Carson (Motherwell).

Defenders: Jonathan Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Conor McLaughlin (Sunderland), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Tom Flanagan (Sunderland), Daniel Ballard (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Rangers), Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough), George Saville (Middlesbrough), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City), Jordan Jones (Rangers), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Joel Cooper (Oxford United), Alistair McCann (St Johnstone).

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty (Reggina), Josh Magennis (Hull City), Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic), Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).