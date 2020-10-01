David Raya captained Brentford to a memorable Carabao Cup victory over Fulham on Thursday

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has signed a new four-year contract.

The 25-year-old Spaniard joined the Bees from Blackburn for an undisclosed fee last summer and still had three years left on his original deal.

Raya kept 16 clean sheets and conceded just 38 goals last season as Brentford made the Championship play-off final.

"He showed last year that he was a very important player for us and, for me, he is one of the best keepers in the league," said manager Thomas Frank.

"He fits our style of play; he is really brave with his high line and takes everything that goes in behind, as well as crosses," Frank told the club website.

"He is strong in one on one situations and does a good job dominating his box. His distribution is good as well.

"Those are the key areas where he fits us really well. He made some big contributions in key moments last year and that's something I want to see even more of going forward."