Andorra U21 v England U21

Brandon Williams (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Andorra U21
- 12Alvarez
- 3De Pablos Sola
- 4Garcia Gonzalez
- 15Alavedra
- 21Pomares
- 7Martínez
- 6Guillen
- 10AláezBooked at 39mins
- 2Cervós Moro
- 22Rosas UbachBooked at 56minsSubstituted forRebeloat 63'minutes
- 9Fernández
Substitutes
- 1Rodriguez Gimenez
- 5Del Castillo Somoza
- 8De las Heras Izquierdo
- 11Rebelo
- 14Vales
- 17Suarez Otal
- 19Torres
- 20Fernández
- 23Torres
England U21
- 1Ramsdale
- 2Aarons
- 15WilliamsBooked at 42mins
- 3Panzo
- 14Williams
- 20DasilvaSubstituted forBellinghamat 72'minutes
- 6Davies
- 21McNeil
- 23JonesBooked at 17mins
- 19SurridgeSubstituted forNketiahat 72'minutes
- 17Eze
Substitutes
- 4Godfrey
- 5Guehi
- 8Bellingham
- 9Nketiah
- 10Hudson-Odoi
- 11R Sessegnon
- 16Skipp
- 18Justin
- 22Bursik
- Referee:
- David Fuxman
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home19%
- Away81%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by Roberto Rebelo (Andorra U21).
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Eddie Nketiah replaces Sam Surridge.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Jude Bellingham replaces Josh Dasilva.
Goal!
Goal! Andorra U21 1, England U21 2. Josh Dasilva (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
Foul by Rhys Williams (England U21).
Ricard Fernández (Andorra U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Curtis Jones (England U21).
Dwight McNeil (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roberto Rebelo (Andorra U21).
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Max Aarons with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra U21. Roberto Rebelo replaces Albert Rosas Ubach because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Tom Davies (England U21) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross following a corner.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Iker Alvarez.
Attempt saved. Sam Surridge (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross.
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a headed pass.
Booking
Albert Rosas Ubach (Andorra U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Dasilva (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Albert Rosas Ubach (Andorra U21).
Josh Dasilva (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.