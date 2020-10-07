Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 3
Andorra U21Andorra U211England U21England U212

Andorra U21 v England U21

Line-ups

Andorra U21

  • 12Alvarez
  • 3De Pablos Sola
  • 4Garcia Gonzalez
  • 15Alavedra
  • 21Pomares
  • 7Martínez
  • 6Guillen
  • 10AláezBooked at 39mins
  • 2Cervós Moro
  • 22Rosas UbachBooked at 56minsSubstituted forRebeloat 63'minutes
  • 9Fernández

Substitutes

  • 1Rodriguez Gimenez
  • 5Del Castillo Somoza
  • 8De las Heras Izquierdo
  • 11Rebelo
  • 14Vales
  • 17Suarez Otal
  • 19Torres
  • 20Fernández
  • 23Torres

England U21

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 2Aarons
  • 15WilliamsBooked at 42mins
  • 3Panzo
  • 14Williams
  • 20DasilvaSubstituted forBellinghamat 72'minutes
  • 6Davies
  • 21McNeil
  • 23JonesBooked at 17mins
  • 19SurridgeSubstituted forNketiahat 72'minutes
  • 17Eze

Substitutes

  • 4Godfrey
  • 5Guehi
  • 8Bellingham
  • 9Nketiah
  • 10Hudson-Odoi
  • 11R Sessegnon
  • 16Skipp
  • 18Justin
  • 22Bursik
Referee:
David Fuxman

Match Stats

Home TeamAndorra U21Away TeamEngland U21
Possession
Home19%
Away81%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Brandon Williams (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Rebelo (Andorra U21).

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Eddie Nketiah replaces Sam Surridge.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Jude Bellingham replaces Josh Dasilva.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Andorra U21 1, England U21 2. Josh Dasilva (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Curtis Jones.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rhys Williams (England U21).

  7. Post update

    Ricard Fernández (Andorra U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Curtis Jones (England U21).

  9. Post update

    Dwight McNeil (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Rebelo (Andorra U21).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Max Aarons with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Andorra U21. Roberto Rebelo replaces Albert Rosas Ubach because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Davies (England U21) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Iker Alvarez.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Surridge (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a headed pass.

  17. Booking

    Albert Rosas Ubach (Andorra U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Josh Dasilva (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Albert Rosas Ubach (Andorra U21).

  20. Post update

    Josh Dasilva (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U217511123916
2Italy U2164111531213
3Iceland U216402119212
4Sweden U21630313859
5Armenia U217106417-133
6Luxembourg U216105217-153

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2166001741318
2France U216501189915
3Georgia U217304141049
4Azerbaijan U217205413-96
5Slovakia U2162041317-46
6Liechtenstein U216105316-133

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2177002351821
2Austria U2174031713412
3Albania U2183231516-111
4Turkey U217214814-67
5Kosovo U216204815-76
6Andorra U217115715-84

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U2174301721515
2Greece U21641196313
3Scotland U21632152311
4Croatia U2163121751210
5Lithuania U21611447-34
6San Marino U217007030-300

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U2185211431117
2Poland U2175111551016
3Bulgaria U21732294511
4Serbia U21822411928
5Estonia U217115327-244
6Latvia U21704359-44

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U216510101916
2Kazakhstan U217313911-210
3North Macedonia U216312128410
4Israel U2162228808
5Montenegro U2172149817
6Faroe Islands U216105719-123

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2166002832518
2Portugal U215401156912
3Norway U2173131312110
4Belarus U216222141138
5Cyprus U216114514-94
6Gibraltar U216006029-290

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U217610156919
2Romania U2175111741316
3Ukraine U2162139907
4Finland U217214911-27
5Northern Ireland U21713347-36
6Malta U216015118-171

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U215311115610
2Germany U21530214959
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2162226428
4Wales U21520348-46
5Moldova U215113514-94
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

