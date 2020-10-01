Dan Barlaser: Rotherham United sign Newcastle United midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Rotherham
Rotherham United have signed Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
The 23-year-old spent the 2019-20 season on-loan with the Millers, scoring twice in 27 league appearances.
Magpies boss Steve Bruce told the club website: "He had a wonderful loan spell last year. He's got to an age where I think he needs to play, and I hope he goes and has a great career."
Barlaser could feature for Paul Warne's men at Huddersfield on Saturday.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.