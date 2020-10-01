Last updated on .From the section European Football

Michael Cuisance (bottom right) was an unused substitute in Bayern Munich's Champions League final win over Paris St-Germain

Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance's proposed transfer to Leeds United has fallen through.

The 21-year-old, who has represented France up to under-20 level, was close to joining Marcelo Bielsa's side, having signed for Bayern from Borussia Monchengladbach for £10m in 2019.

It has not been confirmed why the deal has collapsed.

Cuisance made 10 appearances for the European champions in 2019-20, scoring one goal.

Bayern manager Hans-Dieter Flick is set to speak to the media on Saturday.

Leeds have already spent about £73m on four major signings since they were promoted to the Premier League as Championship title-winners last season.