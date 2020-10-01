Last updated on .From the section Newport

Brandon Cooper has made seven appearances for Newport County having spent time on loan at Yeovil last season

Mike Flynn says there will be no penalty shootout hangover for Newport County defender Brandon Cooper after his painful miss against Newcastle.

On-loan Swansea City defender Cooper, 20, fired over to send Newcastle into the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

County striker Ryan Taylor also missed in the shootout, but Flynn has no concerns about either player.

"I rang Brandon and Ryan when I got home after the game and made sure they were okay," said Newport boss Flynn.

"They were fine. They are not the only people in the world to miss penalties - you saw it happen last night when Liverpool went out (of the EFL Cup against Arsenal).

"I think Lionel Messi has even missed a penalty. They will not get any criticism from me - they had the courage, they wanted to step up and take a penalty and I can't fault them for that."

Wales Under-21 international Cooper had played only two senior games for Swansea before joining Newport on loan for the 2020-21 season, but he has made an impressive start to life at Rodney Parade.

His spot-kick miss against Premier League Newcastle - which came after the tie ended 1-1 - was all the more cruel because he had produced an outstanding defensive display.

"I actually tried to get him last season but it didn't happen," Flynn said. "He's settled in superbly. He's a great lad."

Newport, who are unbeaten in League Two so far this season, return to fourth-tier action against Mansfield on Saturday having won praise from Magpies manager Steve Bruce.

"He was very complimentary after the game," Flynn said. "We had a good chat - they are a great bunch. He knew it was a tough game."