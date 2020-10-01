Wesley Fofana: Leicester sign French defender from Saint-Etienne on five-year contract
Last updated on .From the section Leicester
Leicester City have signed defender Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne on a five-year-contract.
The 19-year-old joins the Foxes for an undisclosed fee.
Fofana made his senior debut for the Ligue 1 outfit in May 2019 and played in the French Cup final defeat to Paris St-Germain in July.
"I'm happy to be here. I've watched Leicester City closely since they won the title and they're a top club in the Premier League," Fofana said.
The defender has been named in France's latest under-21s squad and joins up with his new Foxes team-mates ahead of this weekend's game against West Ham United.
Fofana is Leicester's third signing of the summer behind right-back Timothy Castagne from Atalanta and winger Cengiz Under, who arrived on loan from Roma.
But there's a 7 min YouTube showreel, check it out. Then consider his age and how many games he's had. Then consider there are defenders 10yrs older than him who couldn't put together 7 mins like that.
Not a foxes fan, unbiased, this looks a top signing. Think immediate Evans successor.
