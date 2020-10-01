Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Wesley Fofana made his debut for Saint-Etienne in 2019

Leicester City have signed defender Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne on a five-year-contract.

The 19-year-old joins the Foxes for an undisclosed fee.

Fofana made his senior debut for the Ligue 1 outfit in May 2019 and played in the French Cup final defeat to Paris St-Germain in July.

"I'm happy to be here. I've watched Leicester City closely since they won the title and they're a top club in the Premier League," Fofana said.

The defender has been named in France's latest under-21s squad and joins up with his new Foxes team-mates ahead of this weekend's game against West Ham United.

Fofana is Leicester's third signing of the summer behind right-back Timothy Castagne from Atalanta and winger Cengiz Under, who arrived on loan from Roma.

