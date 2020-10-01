Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland lost twice to Bosnia-Herzegovina in the inaugural Nations League

Two thousand spectators will be allowed to attend next Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Northern Ireland in Sarajevo but they will not include visiting fans.

The Bosnian FA confirmed the 2,000 figure on Friday after getting clearance from its government.

Uefa now says fans can occupy up to 30% percent of capacity in European games where local authorities allow.

However, Uefa's policy announced on Thursday is restricted to home fans.

"It's Uefa's decision," the Irish Football Association told BBC Sport Northern Ireland in relation to visiting fans not being allowed to attend the Sarajevo game

Bosnia will have their 2,000 home fans at both the Northern Ireland game and the Nations League encounter with the Netherlands three days later.

The winner of Thursday's play-off in Bosnia will host either Slovakia or the Republic of Ireland on 12 November for a place in next summer's finals.

Spectators have been banned from all Uefa matches since March because of the Covid-19 pandemic, except at the Super Cup match played in Budapest on 24 September which was used as a pilot for their return.

Euro 2020, originally scheduled from 12 June to 12 July this year, was pushed back due to the pandemic and is now to be staged from 11 June 11 to 11 July next year.