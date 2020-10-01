Crowds are allowed - but in restricted numbers - at FC United of Manchester's Broadhurst Park

Three leading Northern Premier League clubs have written to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to say they "feel abandoned" and face "ruin" because of the differing treatment of various sections of the non-league pyramid.

Seventh-tier South Shields, FC United of Manchester and Scarborough Athletic are all classed as 'non-elite' clubs.

However, whilst all three are allowed fans at their games, their average attendance is significantly beyond the limit of 600 placed on clubs at that level.

As they point out in their letter, South Shields and FC United's crowds exceeded 30 of the 68 clubs in the three National League divisions last season, whilst Scarborough's were more than three.

Yet, although the precise figures are still to be determined, all National League clubs will receive government assistance to get through the coronavirus pandemic given matches they are involved in have to be played behind closed doors.

The three clubs concerned will receive nothing, yet their reduction in income is significant - and increased by the government's additional decision that all food and drink has to be consumed at tables, so those fans who are attending games cannot consume it outside.

"We believe that there is a flawed perception that all grassroots football clubs can sustain themselves within the current government restrictions," said the three clubs, in a letter that is also signed by the local MPs.

"However a one size fits all approach doesn't take into account that there are a handful of clubs caught between a now subsidised elite and the grassroots restrictions which are in danger of forcing us out of existence.

"We understand that we are only a handful of clubs who have slipped between the cracks but we feel abandoned. We are haemorrhaging more in lost gate receipts, through no fault of our own, than 30 National League clubs who will all receive financial assistance and we lose that revenue match after match, week in week out.

"We are facing ruin for having business models that rely on high supporter engagement, something which prior to Covid had always been regarded as the way clubs should be run."