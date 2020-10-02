Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Magennis is a product of St Mirren's academy

Hibernian are close to securing the signing of midfielder Kyle Magennis from Scottish Premiership rivals St Mirren, says head coach Jack Ross.

The 22-year-old, who is St Mirren's captain, is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury sustained in January.

Hibs had an initial offer rejected, but Magennis underwent a medical on Friday.

"I've just been told it's almost there," he told BBC Scotland before Friday's Scottish Premiership game at home to Hamilton Academical.

"Kyle will be here tonight and has worked out most of his medical today. Hopefully it will be done very soon, but it isn't done yet."

Magennis is in the last year of his current contract with St Mirren having come through the Paisley's club's youth ranks and debuting in 2016.

St Mirren had rejected an offer from Hibs, but manager Jim Goodwin admitted he had lost his attempt to hold on to the player who worked under Ross when he led the Paisley side to promotion in 2018.

"Kyle was a big player for us. I made him captain in the summer. I think the world of him as a lad," he said.

"Unfortunately things have changed overnight. I didn't want to sell Kyle; you'll need to ask [chief executive] Tony Fitzpatrick or someone on the board."

Magennis has scored eight goals and made 107 appearances for the Paisley side and has been capped by Scotland Under-21s.

