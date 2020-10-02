Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Connah's Quay Nomads are reigning champions of Welsh men's domestic football, the Cymru Premier

Fifa has given the Football Association of Wales (FAW) a £750,000 grant to support clubs in the top four tiers of its men's domestic leagues.

The top two tiers of women's football in Wales will also receive £375,000 to help offset the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Football's global governing body's grants are going to 211 of its member associations and six confederations.

The FAW is setting up a Matchday Support Grant to share between clubs.

An FAW statement external-link read: "The relief plan made available by Fifa is to enable beneficiaries to protect and safeguard football from the adverse economic effects of the pandemic.

"As a not-for-profit organisation, the FAW, like many other National Associations has been forced to make difficult decisions during the Covid 19 pandemic, which will see significant financial losses to the association.

"The FAW Board has determined that the principal use and majority of the financial aid available should, however, be used to protect clubs across our National Leagues during this difficult time."