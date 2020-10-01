Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says Jadon Sancho will not be joining Manchester United before the transfer window ends on Monday.

Sancho was United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's number one transfer target at the start of the summer.

Dortmund turned down their latest bid earlier this week, having placed a 10 August deadline on a deal being done.

"Everything there is to tell on this matter from our end has already been said," Zorc said on Friday.

"And that won't change over the next three days."

It remains to be seen whether United have one last attempt to change that stance.

However, as Sancho has three years left on his contract and has indicated a willingness to remain in Germany for another season before moving to United, who have already agreed a salary and agents' fees, Dortmund are evidently in a position of strength.

United sources have told the BBC they are relaxed about the situation and there is no sense of panic at the club despite external pressure building.

Former club captains Gary Neville and Patrice Evra have both expressed their frustrations with United's transfer policy.

It is understood they retain an interest in Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele but club sources have played down speculation linking the club with Sevilla wide-man Lucas Ocampos.

Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes has said French forward Dembele is not leaving the Nou Camp.

"There are no negotiations with Manchester United," he said. "He is a player we are counting on."

While some rivals have added to their squads significantly, United's only signing is Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, who cost £40m from Ajax, while they are in talks for Porto's Brazilian full-back Alex Telles is another target..

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward says matches played behind closed doors have hit the club financially.

Speaking earlier on Friday, Solskjaer was asked about the likelihood of more players coming to the club before Monday's 23:00 BST deadline.

"They [United] know my view," he said. "The transfer window is still open for a little while. If something happens in or out you will get to know."

The deadline for international transfers and moves between Premier League clubs is 23:00 BST on Monday, although top-flight sides can still sign players from the English Football League until 17:00 on 16 October.