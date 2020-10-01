Last updated on .From the section Scottish Challenge Cup

Ross County were the last winners of the Scottish Challenge Cup in 2019

The Scottish Challenge Cup has been cancelled for this season after 80% of clubs agreed it should not go ahead while fans cannot attend games.

The SPFL said after a consultation process involving all 42 clubs, 34 wanted to cancel the 2020-21 staging.

The final of the 2019-20 competition between Inverness and Raith Rovers will still be played and will "be scheduled for a date later this season".

The SPFL said it was "a sad day" for the tournament.

"It is extremely concerning that so many clubs felt that they could not afford to participate in the Challenge Cup this season, given the continuing restrictions on fans coming to matches.

"Today's decision is a further demonstration of the urgent need to get fans back into stadia safely, as they are in other countries."

Championship and League One and Two clubs are joined in the Challenge Cup by Premiership colt teams and, in recent years, teams from England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Wales.