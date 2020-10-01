Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Jermaine Hylton scored four times for Motherwell in his debut season while registering seven assists

Motherwell have re-signed Devante Cole after fellow forward Jermaine Hylton left Fir Park to join Ross County.

Cole, 25, scored four goals in 21 games on loan at Well last season from Doncaster Rovers and has agreed deal until the end of the season.

Hylton, 27, netted four goals in 44 matches for the Steelmen and joins County on a one-year contract.

Meanwhile, winger Josh Mullin has left the Staggies after after asking to have his contract cancelled.

Mullin, 28, scored 16 goals in 78 Ross County appearances.

"Jermaine is a great addition and a player I have liked for a while," said County manager Stuart Kettlewell.

And Stephen Robinson told Motherwell's website: "We wish Jermaine good luck and all the best for his future.

"Obviously we have worked with Devante before, so we know what we are getting from him. He gives us options all across the forward line and adds pace."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.