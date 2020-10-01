Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Dylan Bahamboula has made one appearance for Congo, which came in June 2017

Oldham Athletic have signed Congo international striker Dylan Bahamboula on a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old began his career with French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco and went on to have a spell with Dijon.

In 2018 he left Dijon to move to Romanian club Astra, before joining Algerian side CSC a year later.

Most recently he played in Bulgaria for Tsarsko Selo and joins the club having trained with the Latics' first team prior to his signing.

