Carlos Vinicius scored 24 goals for Benfica last season

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan from Benfica.

The Portuguese club say external-link the loan deal is for 3m euros (£2.7m) and includes an option for Spurs to make the transfer permanent for 45m euros (£40.83m).

Vinicius, 25, scored 24 times last season and was the joint top scorer in the Primeira Liga with 18 goals.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho hoped to sign a striker to join Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

His side was left short up front last season when Kane and Son were injured in January and February respectively, Spaniard Fernando Llorente having left the club in September 2019.

Vinicius joined Napoli from Brazilian side Gremio Esportivo Anapolis but went out on loan to Rio Ave and then Monaco before moving to Benfica in July 2019.

"I'm here to join this family to share your joy and bring home silverware," he said.

