Tyrese Fornah: Plymouth Argyle season-long loan for Nottingham Forest midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Plymouth
Nottingham Forest have loaned midfielder Tyrese Fornah to League One side Plymouth Argyle on a season-long basis.
The 21-year-old joined the Championship club in 2018 after his exit from the Brighton & Hove Albion academy ranks and has played one first-team game.
Fornah also made five appearances in the Portuguese second tier last season for Casa Pia AC.
Argyle have given the Canning Town-born player the number 18 shirt.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.