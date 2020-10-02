Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Tyrese Fornah made his one first-team appearance for Forest against Chelsea in January's FA Cup tie

Nottingham Forest have loaned midfielder Tyrese Fornah to League One side Plymouth Argyle on a season-long basis.

The 21-year-old joined the Championship club in 2018 after his exit from the Brighton & Hove Albion academy ranks and has played one first-team game.

Fornah also made five appearances in the Portuguese second tier last season for Casa Pia AC.

Argyle have given the Canning Town-born player the number 18 shirt.

