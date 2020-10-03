Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The Scottish Premiership's top two get the chance to assert their authority again on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers, unbeaten in 12 outings this season domestically and in Europe, lead by a point as they host a Ross County side who have garnered seven of their 11 points away from Dingwall.

First up, though, Celtic are eyeing an eighth consecutive victory as Neil Lennon's reigning champions visit a St Johnstone team who have won only one, and lost three, of their games at McDiarmid Park.

Catch up with all the team news and stats and choose your team's preferred XI.

St Johnstone v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Left-back Callum Booth returns to the St Johnstone squad after missing six games with an Achilles injury as Callum Davidson's side aim to avoid a fourth straight defeat.

Defender Nir Bitton will miss out as Celtic seek a sixth consecutive away win after being injured in midweek, as will striker Albian Ajeti (hamstring) and winger James Forrest (ankle).

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I have confidence and belief in the players, especially the attacking ones. They are doing the right things. My worry would be if they weren't getting the chances."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We will go into the game with confidence off the back of a great run. St Johnstone are just in a transition period, but teams will raise their game to play against us."

Did you know? St Johnstone have not scored against Celtic in 10 meetings since a 1-1 draw in Glasgow in August 2017 and have lost their last eight home games against the Scottish champions.

Pick your St Johnstone XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Celtic XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Rangers v Ross County (Sun, 15:00)

Winger Brandon Barker is available after injury, butmidfielder Joe Aribo and striker Kemar Roofe continue their rehabilitation along with long-term absentee Nikola Katic.

County captain Iain Vigurs will be missing from midfield through suspension but Jermaine Hylton is vying for a debut after signing from Motherwell. Midfielder Ross Draper and defender Connor Randall are looking to overcome knocks.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "The league is the league, we want to stay top for as long as we can, but no-one will be getting carried away however the table looks after the game on Sunday."

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell: "We have only not been competitive in one game in nine so far this season. In terms of motivation then Rangers at Ibrox is an excellent fixture to look forward to."

Did you know? Galatasaray's late reply in Thursday's Europa League game was the first goal Rangers have conceded in five home games this season and Sunday's visitors failed to score in three straight defeats by the Ibrox side last season.

Pick your Rangers XI



















Select formation Confirm team